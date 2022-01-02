Madonna’s Flashes Her Lingerie & Long, Toned Legs in New Risqué Photos

If there’s one thing we can look forward to, it’s Madonna’s empowering, sexy photos. This time, she not only showed off her toned legs, but she actually flashed the camera, showing off her lace underwear.

On Dec 28, Madonna posted a series of sultry photos showing off her long, long fishnet-clad legs. She posted it with the caption, “Exhibitionist in Marble Arch” with a series of emojis.

In the first photo, we get a classic, polished selfie of her showing off her baby blue eyes. Then things get saucy super quick as she flashes her black, lacey underwear for the camera. Then we get a series of photos of her posing next to some artwork, a selfie of her gorgeous face, and then the leg pictures start. To quote one commenter, “She’s got legs, and she knows how to use them” — something very clear in her later photos.

Throughout 2021, the 63-year-old superstar showed the world that she’s sexy and that she knows it. Between suggestive videos and her controversial Marilyn Monroe photoshoot, Madonna doesn’t care about the haters — or Instagram guidelines.

Back in Nov 2021, she clapped back at Instagram guidelines that took down some of her photos.

She posted a series of photos of her bare chest, with a heart emoji covering her nipples, with the long caption, “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. It is still astounding to me we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!… Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship, sexism, ageism, and misogyny…”

