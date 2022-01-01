Salma Hayek’s New Bikini Snapshot Beautifully Shows Off Her Curves & No-Makeup Face

Salma Hayek is a lot of things: talented, hilarious, and absolutely, undeniably stunning and sexy. And to ring in 2021, on Dec 31, Hayek posted an ultra-sultry photo of her showing off her curvy, toned body in a black one-piece in a gorgeous alcove.

She posted it with the caption, “May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022.” She also posted it in Spanish and French to be accessible to all of her followers.

We honestly don’t know what to fawn more over: the Pinterest, travel blogger-level alcove she’s swimming in, or Hayek’s amazing figure and no-makeup face. We’ll happily freak out over both.

Hayek is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on her Instagram, and we’re still figuring out how she’s aging backward at 55 years old.

Hayek had a crazy 2021 between starring in The Eternals and House of Gucci. Recently, she had an in-depth interview with Instyle per Yahoo about everything from aging to wellbeing. She said how much she values wellbeing and doesn’t care about Hollywood standards “what’s expected for a woman who people consider good-looking. As you get older, you’re expected not to age… I don’t think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I’m not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation.”

Well, we love that the secret to her wellbeing is something as natural and calming as meditation. And to us, she’s totally a “hot tamale” and she’s absolutely gorgeous.

Here’s to more amazing bikini photos and even more amazing characters she’ll play in 2022.

