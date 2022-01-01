Halle Berry’s Sexy Vacation Photos Show She’s Not Taking Life Too Seriously Right Now

Halle Berry both ended 2021 and started 2022 on a super sexy and super silly note — and we’re absolutely loving it.

On Dec 31, Berry posted a gorgeous set of photos of her in a silky blue dress, as she ran up the stairs to her cabana — something out of a Pinterest board. She posted it with the hilarious caption, “i hate when people say you don’t need alcohol to have fun! You don’t need running shoes to run but it F***ING helps!” She then tagged her boyfriend, Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt as the photographer.

Honestly, we’re loving how stunning she looks in a tropical paradise, while in true Berry fashion, being freaking hilarious.

And we weren’t the only ones loving it. One commenter said, “Wow the caption is my motto” and another said, “Halle spitting facts this last day of 2021.”

She then shared a super sexy photo of her and her bikini top to her Instagram on Jan 1.

She posted it with the caption, “i felt the sun on my face today and my soul smiled…more of that please in 2022! POW POW! Happy New Year everyone.”

The Oscar-winning actress has had a crazy few years, it seems that the 2020s are coming up Berry. With her career, she had her directorial debut in 2020 with the movie Bruised and is signed on for a few more projects coming in 2022.

As for her personal life, she started dating Hunt in 2020 and has been living it up. From vacationing in paradise to her beautiful red carpet fashion to loving her babies, Berry knows how to live her best life.

Per CBS News, Berry opened up about how persistence is everything to her, especially with her career and not letting anyone get to her. “I had to make a way for myself. I’ve had to support myself. I’ve had to create a career for myself, a way out of ‘no way.’ ‘No’ has never been an answer for me. Getting hurt and stopping? Never what I do. Questioning? Never what I do. Taking chances? Always what I do, because I have to.”

