Kourtney Kardashian Rings In the New Year With a Super Sexy & Shiny Two-Piece

2021 was the year of Kourtney Kardashian. She showed the world that she is a sexy, vivacious woman, and oh-so in love she is with her fiance, family, and life. And to top off the wonderful year, she posted a super sexy, sparkling set of selfies to her Instagram.

On Dec 31, ahead of the new year, Kardashian posted a series of sexy and sultry photos of her showing off her long legs and toned body. She was sparkling from head-to-toe in a silver two-piece, dice clutch, silver pumps, and chunky, punk-rock necklace. And honestly, we’re taking notes for our NYE outfit next year.

She posted it with the caption, “2022, the best is yet to come” and we have no doubt that it will be for her.

2021 was an amazing year for Kardashian because she spent the entire year madly in love with her new beau and now-fiance Travis Barker. They started 2021 with rumors of a new romance, which was soon confirmed with PDA-filled dates and Instagram posts. Then in Oct 2021, Barker proposed to her and now we’re all ready for a Kravis, punk rock-themed wedding in 2022.

Commenters loved the set of photos, with one saying, “You were NOT this revealing and sexy when you were with Scott… I love this for you… So sexy!” Another added, saying, “holy hotness! so happy for you and excited for your year to come.”

Whether 2022 brings the long-awaited Kravis wedding or more PDA snapshots of the lovebirds, we’re excited for what’s yet to come for Kardashian.

