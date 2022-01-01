Ashley Graham’s Touching Photos of Her Husband & Baby Bump Show She’s Living Her Best Life

We already knew that supermodel Ashley Graham was the goddess of self-care, but now we know she’s living her best life (and love life) in this touching birthday tribute to her husband.

On Dec 31, Graham posted a super touching — and super honest — birthday tribute to her husband of over ten years Justin Ervin. She captioned the post, “happy birthday to my king, Justin. I love you more and more each day I spend with you as the world’s kindest and most patient, nurturing husband. thank you for being the best dad to our boys and for aging like fine wine.”

In the first photo, we see Graham and Ervin looking so happy and in love, barely touching lips, but in the next photo, they’re full-on locking lips. Then we see a couple of photos of Ervin smiling from ear to ear.

Next, we get an amazing video of Ervin taking photos of Graham’s bare baby bump in a field. Then we see some unfiltered photos of them doing eye masks, napping together, and being super silly in public.

So if these photos prove anything, it’s that Graham really is living her best life. Between marital bliss, giving birth soon, and showing off her amazing boys and baby bump — she is sure on Cloud 9. And we’re so happy for her!

She and Ervin met in 2009 at church and married the following year. In 2020, they gave birth to their first child, a boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni. They announced in the summer of 2021 that they were expecting twin boys, and they’re coming any day now!

Happy belated birthday to Justin, and Happy New Year to the happy couple!

