Reese Witherspoon’s 2021 Wrapped Video Reminds Us to Enjoy the Little Things in Life

Reese Witherspoon, in true Witherspoon fashion, said goodbye to 2021 in the cutest way: with an adorable video montage of the little moments she truly loved in 2021.

On Dec 31, to cap off this eventful year, Witherspoon posted an adorable compilation video of her year in a nutshell, with quite a few familiar faces. She posted it with the caption, “That’s a wrap, 2021.”

There are a plethora of clips ranging from behind-the-scenes videos to glimpses of her puppies. But we get to see the whole blended Witherspoon family. At one point, we see them all at the premiere of Sing 2, a video of her youngest son Tennessee, 9, hugging her, driving with her hubby Jim Toth, and so much more. This all just proves our point that Witherspoon is the cutest person alive.

There were clips of Witherspoon going on a walk, enjoying flowers, smiling with her family — proving that it’s the little things that truly make an impact.

Commentators were obsessed with the video as well, with the top comment saying it perfectly, “Ok this is precious- you are such a bright light in so many lives, my friend.”

2021 was a big year for the Witherspoon family. Witherspoon herself starred in the hit animated film Sing 2 and reprised her role in The Morning Show, along with signing on as actor and producer to a plethora of projects in the future, per her IMDB. Along with that, her book club has gathered a cult following, turning some books into instant bestsellers.

Her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, is also finding her footing in the entertainment world by dabbling in modeling. And her eldest son Deacon Phillippe, 18, has his eyes set on a musical career per The List.

And honestly, we can’t wait to see what the family does in 2022.

