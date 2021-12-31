Steve Jobs’ 23-Year-Old Daughter Eve Jobs Looks Like a Supermodel in New Bikini Photos From Vacation

Eve Jobs is another lucky celebrity who is enjoying the holiday week in a warm climate. And to celebrate, she’s sharing photos of the stunning bikinis she’s rocking while on vacation.

The daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs showed off her fit figure in a teeny brown string bikini as she lounged on a chair. She captioned the series of images, “what’s a morning person anyway.” We don’t blame her one bit because when you’re on holiday, all alarm clock rules go out the window. The model hasn’t revealed where she is vacationing, but she’s been swimming the crystal blue ocean and dipping her toes in the sand.

In addition to making her Paris Fashion Week debut in the Coperni Spring/Summer 2022 show, the 23-year-old Stanford University graduate is also an accomplished equestrian, which she credits for helping her develop “serious time management, communication, and work ethic skills that have been instrumental” to her personal growth, per Horse Sport. That has certainly paid off since she’s one of the top riders in the world in her age category.

She’s also not resting on her laurels because her mom Laurene Powell Jobs has already revealed that the Apple fortune she inherited from her late husband will not be passed on to the couple’s three children. “I’m not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that,’ Laurene told The New York Times. “Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me.” So that’s why Eve continues to work hard to build her own fortune based on her incredible talents.

