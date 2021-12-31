Madonna Is the Proudest Mom as Twins Stella & Estere Show Off Their Ski Skills

Madonna knows how to repurpose one of her big hits in the cutest Instagram video of her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. The girls were in ski school taking their first delicate trips down the bunny slope and mom chronicled their every move to her 1998 song, “Frozen.”

They had on their snowsuits, helmets and goggles and headed to ski school to learn the difference between pizza and French fries (a wedge ski versus parallel skis). There were a couple of falls and a few bobbles, but over the video clip, it was easy to see their confidence grow. Those solid runs down the beginner hill earned them a high-five from the ski school instructor — it was impressive to watch, no wonder Madonna was so proud.

The pop star also got in on the skiing action herself by sharing that she’s “somewhere in paradise” for the holiday vacation. She showed off her own ski gear and son David Banda, 16, joined mom with his snowboard. She’s not cluing fans into her exact location for her time away, but given the gorgeous views — the family is having a blast.

Madonna Madonna/Instagram.

Madonna has always had a special relationship with the twins after adopting them from Malawi in February 2017 at the age of five. “Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home,” she explained to People. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’ ” And the best part is that she felt “like they were always here“ as they fit right into her family naturally. Now that she’s a mom of six, she gets to enjoy every stage of her kids’ lives — from the tweens to the adults.

