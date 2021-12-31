Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick Is Blending Right In With Travis Barker’s Family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving fans a glimpse at what life will look like in the Kardashian-Barker household. The couple, who started dating in early 2021 and got engaged in October, posed with their kids for their first-ever family Christmas photo. Naturally, there was no shortage of style from any member of this blended family, but Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, showed off a new hairdo that mimicked Barker’s rocker chic style.

Penelope, whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick, sported a red and green plaid dress with sheer black tights and cute little shoes with some feathery embellishment. Instead of her natural brown hair, Penelope sported a new maroon hairdo. The 9-year-old debuted the look on TikTok in the days following Christmas, though the major change was clearly decided upon just in time for the holiday.

Next to Kourtney and Penelope, who were sat in the middle of the couch, was Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22. Barker shares Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, and became the stepfather to her eldest daughter Atiana during their marriage. Barker and his son, 18-year-old Landon, posed behind the couch and everyone was in their holiday best for the annual Kardashian family Christmas party. “‘Twas the night before Christmas,” Kardashian captioned the carousel post.

Just based on the photo of Barker and Kardashian’s blended family alone, it’s really clear how close their kids are getting. Of course, Kardashian’s two sons, 12-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Reign, weren’t in the photo. But Kardashian has already posted plenty of snapshots featuring Barker spending a lot of time with her two boys. Prior to dating, Barker and Kardashian were good friends — and even neighbors! But as their friendship has blossomed into romance, these two have clearly prioritized putting their kids first, and continue to make an effort to foster a strong bond between their children. We can only imagine what Kardashian and Barker have in store for next year’s family Christmas photo.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

