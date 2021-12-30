Dakota Johnson Is Making Her Own Sex Toys Just Like Another Famous Chris Martin Ex

Dakota Johnson and boyfriend Chris Martin are a notoriously private couple, preferring to not walk red carpets together to keep their relationship out of the press as much as possible. But that hasn’t stopped The Lost Daughter star from pursuing a side gig with a sex toy company, Maude, much like Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has done with her wellness brand, Goop.

And for as out of the limelight as Johnson is, she’s surprisingly hilarious when she described a dream about a butt plug to ELLE U.K. “We were looking at the [prototypes], and one was too big,” she said, “In my dream, it looked like this [she holds up two decorative gourds together] and I was like, ‘No one’s going to be able to fit that in their butt!'” Well, OK, that’s quite a vivid dream. But the 32-year-old actress’ real goal with the company is for consumers “to have access to quality sexual-wellness products.”

These top-shelf sex toys just might ignite the spark you're looking for. https://t.co/6BR0dvsYbC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 25, 2021

Her quirky personality (you have seen her calling out Ellen DeGeneres on her show, right?) and investor status in a sexual-wellness company defy her low-key reputation in the entertainment industry. One would think she would be jumping at the chance to be photographed with the Coldplay frontman, but they’d rather keep their partnership away from prying eyes. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” she shared. But there is a rowdy side to them and she promises that “most of the partying” happens in their house — no paparazzi allowed.

So Johnson will let her fans and the press in on her terms and when she does there’s always a good story — sometimes about a butt plug.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.