Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Loving Her Look in This Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & So Are We

There’s no denying it — Sarah Michelle Gellar is having the best time on holiday. Just one day after posting that she had activated her vacation mode in a stunning black swimsuit, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star showed off her latest bathing-suit fashions.

Gellar shared several photos in her Instagram Story of the Jonathan Simkhai bathing suit with its soft blue-and-white color — it looks like the clouds and the sky. But it’s the sassy, plunging neckline that drops almost down to her belly button that takes this swimsuit to the next level. You can tell the mom-of-two feels great in it as she gives a confident smile with her tanned skin and blonde locks in a messy bun. She tagged the first image, “When the suits too cute not to show it off.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress also posted pictures of some of the activities she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids, daughter Charlotte, 12, and son Rocky, 9, have been up to, including paddle boarding, enjoying the sunset and a few adult beverages. She joked on one selfie, looking off into the distance on the beach, “The doctor prescribed more vitamin sea (and yes I am now going by ‘the doctor’).”

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram.

Well, whatever she is doing is working well because it looks like Gellar is aging backwards. Even though turning 40 scared her a bit, she got the biggest compliment for her milestone birthday. “The idea of it affected me beforehand, but then I actually got carded in a hotel on my 40th birthday,” she told U.K.’s Express. “I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody had called ahead. But they wouldn’t serve me and I had to go to my room and get my driver’s license. The guy nearly died when he saw it.” But Gellar probably loved every minute of it because it was a great way to usher in a new decade.

