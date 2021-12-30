Justin Timberlake’s New Workout Video With Jessica Biel Made Us Realize How Rarely She’s in His Photos

The couple that works out together, stays together. Well, something like that. That’s what Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were doing in between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays — staying fit.

The pop star shared a rare video with his wife in the gym showing off their stamina in a fitness routine that is not for the faint of heart. They planked, swayed and pressed like total pros (although we are giving the upper hand to Biel who barely looked exhausted). Timberlake captioned the clip with a cute pun, “Swolemates. See you in 2022.” The duo obviously bonds over their love for exercise and staying healthy.

The couple has kept a very low profile over the last few years, especially after his lack of judgment on a night out with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in 2019 while Biel was home pregnant with their second child. Since then, they’ve put their $35-million Los Angeles home on the market and spent most of the pandemic at their ranch near Yellowstone in Montana. Timberlake also keeps most of his private life, including Biel, off his Instagram page. He gives her a shout-out for her birthday or to celebrate a work milestone, but otherwise, his page is mostly about his life outside of the family (or apologizing for his prior misdeeds).

Biel has stuck by her man’s side throughout all of their public challenges and they look solid in Timberlake’s recent post. She described to Marie Claire in 2017 what keeps their relationship work, “We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things.” So it looks like their prior issues are far behind them as they usher in a new year as “swolemates.”

