Gabrielle Union’s Curves Are Out of This World in Her New Bikini Photos From Vacation

Gabrielle Union is serving up an island vibe while on her holiday vacation with her family. The cheeky bikini photos she posted on her Instagram page show off her gorgeous curves while on the sunny beach.

The Being Mary Jane star shared a carousel of stunning images in a hot pink floral bikini with rose gold sunglasses — she looked happy and in her element along the rocky shore. Union used only emojis for the caption: an island, a rainbow, water and thumbs up — sounds like a perfect vacation to us.

The 49-year-old actress has talked openly about body image and how she used to make a new year’s vision board with cutouts of her ideal body shape, when she realized it wasn’t helpful mentally. “And when I would get a similar body part, you automatically think your life is going to change,” she explained to PopSugar. “But if your soul is crooked or eroding, it really doesn’t matter what the hell you look like. You’re going to feel like sh*t.” Her fitness regimen now includes elements to boost her “mind, body, soul.”

And she reminds her followers that old saying, attributed to President Theodore Roosevelt, that “comparison is the thief of joy” holds true. “Because soon you’re going to end up with someone else’s life that you don’t actually want, and it doesn’t help move the needle in your own life,” Union added. It looks like that philosophy is working well for her because the inner joy is reflected all over her happy face.

