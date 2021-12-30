Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Ending the Year With a Sweet Callback to How Their Reunion Began

What a year it has been for Bennifer 2.0! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love reunion was unexpected, but so much fun to watch. The couple began with clandestine meetings in April with The Tender Bar actor being picked up by J.Lo’s white SUV at Hotel Bel-Air, and now, the couple ends the year with a sweet afternoon spent at that same hotel.

The duo was spotted on Wednesday with Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, 13, from her marriage to Marc Anthony. (See the photos HERE.) And like every good J.Lo moment, the couple was color-coordinated with matching camel jackets to ward off the rainy day in Los Angeles. They walked arm-in-arm, often glancing lovingly at each other, while the teens walked ahead of them with umbrellas toward their vehicle. To think that this romance began again, only eight months ago, seems shocking, given the recent wedding talk and the fact that their kids, including Affleck’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are firmly meshed into each other’s lives.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly ready to tie the knot. 💍 https://t.co/14Npcm473o — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 30, 2021

Hotel Bel-Air is a frequent hotspot for Lopez, who even had her first date with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez there. But for Bennifer fans, the hotel will always be the secret location, where the duo tried to outrun the paparazzi. Affleck would park his car there and then he would hop into her Cadillac Escalade. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” a Page Six insider dished.

So their undercover affair didn’t last long, but it was probably going to be hard for them to keep their hard-to-miss love hidden anyway. After a low-key Christmas that stayed behind closed doors, Bennifer might be setting fans up for a spectacular New Year’s Eve — maybe a kiss at midnight for all to see.

