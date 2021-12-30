Will Ghislaine Maxwell’s Conviction Convince the Palace to Stop Protecting Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew is probably sweating profusely after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five charges in federal court on Thursday: two counts of perjury, conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. This means that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil case against the royal, which alleges she was sex trafficked to him by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, is going to have a much bigger spotlight in the media.

Nobody in Epstein’s orbit (he died by suicide in jail in 2019) has been held accountable until now — and that’s reportedly why Prince Andrew’s lawyers are scrambling to obtain “smoking gun” evidence from one of the witnesses in the Maxwell trial. They believe that a witness named Carolyn’s testimony may be a path to discrediting the civil case, as she claimed that Giuffre, not Maxwell, introduced her to Epstein — a detail they hope to use to discredit Giuffre’s account of Andrew’s alleged abuse by showing her to be complicit in Maxwell and Epstein’s sex trafficking, per a Page Six source.

“Andrew’s lawyers have convinced him that if he is to stand any chance of preventing her case from going to court, they need to fight with fire and that nothing should be off-limits,” the source continued.

New York Times best-selling author, @VickyPJWard, told us that the release of Virginia Giuffre's photo with Prince Andrew was the 'beginning of the disastrous final chapter.' https://t.co/G1akWt9bvN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 11, 2021

They are trying every single legal angle they can think of to get the civil case tossed out altogether, and have filed separated court documents (obtained by The Guardian) to have it thrown out on the basis that “[Giuffre] is actually domiciled in Australia [instead of Colorado], where she has lived for all but two of the past 19 years.” Prince Andrew’s lawyers are being paid handsomely by Queen Elizabeth to get the royal out of this royal mess.

Despite his lawyers’ best efforts, if the Maxwell verdict doesn’t put the pressure on Andrew, this might. On Jan. 3, 2022, court documents from Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with Epstein are set to be unsealed. The contents might provide more ammunition for her legal case against the Duke of York, even though his legal team is arguing that the Epstein settlement prohibited Giuffre from suing others involved in the sex trafficking ring, including “royalty.” That claim remains to be seen, so next week might be a make-or-break moment for Andrew’s legal team.

And one of Prince Andrew’s key defences was that he wasn’t really Jeffrey’s friend, he was more Ghislaine’s friend… pic.twitter.com/ZvaFjNkU4R — Hannah Pudner (@hannahpudner) December 29, 2021

Throughout all these attempts to evade the accusations lodged against him, Prince Andrew has been protected behind palace walls by Queen Elizabeth. Sure, he’s been demoted from his senior role, but there’s been no pressure for him to do the right thing and cooperate with U.S. investigators. “If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said to Reuters back in June 2020. And he called out the Duke of York for “falsely portray[ing] himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate” when he hasn’t even bothered to reach out to them.

But what this all really comes down to is that Prince Andrew is going to have a hard fight out of this situation. He has profusely argued he wasn’t friends with Epstein to distance himself from the late pedophile. Yet he was OK in saying he was close with Maxwell — well, his friend is now a convicted sex trafficker. Prince Andrew’s legal team is going to be working overtime (at the Queen’s expense) to get the heat off the royal, when all signs are pointing to his involvement with Epstein and Maxwell in some capacity.

