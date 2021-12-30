Catherine Zeta-Jones Knows Exactly How Good She Looks in This Gorgeous Bikini Photo

If there’s one woman whose energy we want to bring into the new year, it’s absolutely Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actress has been blessing our social media feeds with some fabulous content as of late, and her latest selfie did not disappoint (as if any of her posts could ever). The Chicago Oscar winner’s recent Instagram post featured Zeta-Jones rocking a black bikini top, relaxing, and enjoying the sunshine.

In the snapshot, which you can (and should) check out below, Zeta-Jones looked totally sun-kissed and stunning. The selfie featured her raven black hair strewn across what appeared to be a white towel while she reclined, sporting a black halter bikini top with some intricate detailing. Zeta-Jones always looks stunning, regardless of what she posts to the ‘Gram, but we were loving this particular selfie for it’s candidness and how comfortable and confident the actress looks in her own skin. “Sun’s out,” she captioned the snapshot.

Like we said, Zeta-Jones rarely disappoints when it comes to her social media content. Honestly, whether the mom of two is breaking out some bold dance moves in workout gear, or even posting a video that highlights her underrated hula hoop skills, we love how Zeta-Jones uses her platform to show how she’s loving life and feeling herself. With 2022 just days away, we seriously cannot reiterate it enough: this is the brand of confidence we want to bring into the new year.

