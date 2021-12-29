Sarah Jessica Parker Is Reportedly Questioning Her Own Responsibility After Chris Noth Allegations

It should be a joyous time for the cast of And Just Like That... celebrating the return of the Sex and the City franchise. Instead, they are stuck in a challenging situation after the sexual assault allegations against co-star Chris Noth were revealed.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who has been the face of the HBO Max series as Carrie Bradshaw, reportedly “takes the power of” being such an iconic character “very seriously,” according to an Us Weekly source. She “feels like she has let everyone down” because the negative actions of one cast member could reflect upon all of them. The insider added that the 56-year-old actress was “blindsided” by the news published by The Hollywood Reporter about two women, who allege that they were sexually assaulted by Noth. (That number is now up to five women.)

Noth released a statement denying all of the allegations. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said in a statement, via People. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.” While adding that “the encounters were consensual,” he also questioned “the timing of these stories coming out.”

Parker, along with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, released their own statement, supporting the women who came forward. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they wrote on their social media accounts on Dec. 20. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Parker remains “livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position” and at the end of the day, she’s disappointed that the show’s “legacy” is tarnished by Noth’s alleged actions. “Carrie was all about helping women,” summed up the insider. “And now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have opened up about surviving sexual assault.