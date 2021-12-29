Michelle Obama Is the Last Place We Should Look For Help With Our Donald Trump Problem

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Well, it looks like Joe Rogan has created a political firestorm by predicting that former First Lady Michelle Obama could beat former President Donald Trump in an election. And for the controversial radio show host, this is a big swing that has both Democrats and Republicans confused.

Trump has been making moves for months now that indicate he will campaign again for the 2024 election, so that isn’t a surprise, but adding Michelle’s name into the mix is somewhat shocking. “She’s great, she’s articulate, she’s intelligent, she’s the wife of the best President that we have had in our lifetime… she can win,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. The only way he thinks she could lose is if she “showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on.”

Joe Rogan predicts Michelle Obama would beat Trump in 2024: “If she runs, she wins”. pic.twitter.com/mnxamn2h1g — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 27, 2021

Rogan even joked that Trump would have to form a “super team” with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to beat Michelle, who he suggested pairing up with Vice President Kamala Harris for a “double dose of diversity.” There is a lot to unpack here since Rogan’s predictions are pretty far-reaching. Former President Barack Obama revealed how challenging life in the White House was for their marriage. “There were nights when, lying next to Michelle in the dark, I’d think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered,” he wrote in his memoir, A Promised Land, via People. “and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return.” It’s doubtful that Michelle would ever return to the White House in an official capacity because their personal life is free from the heavy spotlight now.

As for Trump, his voter base is waning over his support for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and he does have those pesky lawsuits that are hanging over him. At some point, he’s going to have to deal with his legal issues. So Michelle probably wants her name left out of the 2024 election conversation — and Trump doesn’t want to hear that a member of the Obama family could beat him. Rogan should know that it only adds fuel to the fire.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.