Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Have an ‘Elaborate’ Wedding Plan For the Not-Too-Distant Future

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been on fast forward this year after reuniting in April after 17 years apart. The return of Bennifer has many fans speculating that an engagement is in their future, but the couple might be one step ahead of everyone and planning their wedding.

A source told Us Weekly that while a proposal hasn’t occurred just yet, wedding discussions are happening between the duo. And when they get to the altar for real this time (last time, it was called off just days before), it’s going to be a total celebration. “Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” the insider revealed. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time.” That makes it sound like it’s going to be a huge wedding, but Lopez and Affleck reportedly prefer an “intimate” event that will be “immaculate” (which means the J.Lo touch will be in full effect).

A new report details a strong bond between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children. https://t.co/hJsFI7JzHQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 23, 2021

Back in November, Lopez admitted to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show that she was open to marrying again. “I don’t know,” she laughed. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.” Of course, the pop star is also heavily promoting her upcoming Valentine’s Day film, Marry Me, so she might have bridal thoughts on the brain.

And Affleck is leaning into the “second chances as a human being” he was given this year. He told the WSJ Magazine, “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that.” For Bennifer 2.0, 2022 might finally bring about the wedding of their dreams and their happily ever after.

