We made it through another year — and what a year it’s been. While 2021 wasn’t exactly 2020 part two, there were moments that surely felt like we were living in the sequel to one of the toughest years in recent memory. But we made it, and now, we’re poised to usher in a new year with some celebrations. So, pour yourself a glass of champagne or Prosecco (let’s be real, you deserve it). Before we ring in the new year, here’s how you can watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop, performances, and more — and, yes, it’s available to stream.

Among the options for streaming Friday night’s celebrations, there are two we definitely recommend. The two telecast’s below will feature plenty of nostalgia with a healthy dose of exciting, unscripted moments courtesy of some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Plus, everything is live. So who knows what will happen! Take a look below to see the best ways to stream ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

How To Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Among some of the longest standing New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve definitely stands the test of time. The telecast, previously hosted by the late Dick Clark, has been an annual even for decades. Since Clark’s passing in 2012, however, the show has transitioned with Ryan Seacrest as host. And this year is sure to be an exciting evening full of performances from Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and more. You can watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live on ABC, but if you have streaming, then signing up for Hulu+ with live TV is ideal — and you can enjoy a 7-day free trial before it kicks in to $64.99/ month.

How To Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

This year marks Miley Cyrus’s first turn at hosting on New Year’s Eve. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be held in Miami and is co-hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. This party will feature performances from Saweetie, Billie Joe Armtstrong, Jack Harlow, and more. If you can’t watch it live on NBC at 10 PM ET, you can stream the show on Peacock — which also offers a 7-day free trial. After that, it’s $4.99 a month for NBC and Peacock exclusive content.

