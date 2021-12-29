Justin Hartley’s New Comments About Marriage Must Have His Ex-Wives Questioning Everything

It’s easy to see that Justin Hartley is in love with his third wife, Sofia Pernas — the real deep kind of love that brings sunshine to his face every time he talks about her. He feels that he found the right person to be his lifelong partner, but his choice of words in a new interview might have his ex-wives, Lindsay Hartley and Chrishell Stause, a bit hurt.

Calling Pernas “the one” in his new interview with Haute Living, the This Is Us star gushed about his wife of seven months and how “loved” and “appreciated” he feels around her. But it gets a little tricky when he talks about how easy his relationship is because it’s hard not to read between the lines and think back to his other two marriages. “It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things,” he explained. “It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!'”

Justin was married to his former Passions co-star for eight years and they had daughter Isabella, 17, together. He then married Stause in 2017 and their divorce become the main storyline for the third season on Selling Sunset, where she claimed she was blindsided by his exit from their relationship. Shortly after their divorce was finalized, Justin wed Pernas in March — and that’s why his words about his breezy union with his current wife might sting his exes.

But then again, this slightly insensitive take on his marriage to Stause has been an issue before. In July 2020, he shared with ET how he was doing in the wake of his split from his second wife. “I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” he said. “I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them.” There is obviously more to the story between Justin and Stause beyond his quotes and the Netflix show. Their partnership wasn’t meant to be and he’s leaning into the happiness he has found with Pernas.

