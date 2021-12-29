Molly Sims Has Never Looked More Stunning in These Smoking Hot Bikini Photos From Vacation

Molly Sims is in full relaxation mode this holiday season as she vacations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but it doesn’t look like she slacked on her workouts during the holiday season. The model shared a stunning bikini photo that showed off her long, lean figure ready for a day in the sun.

The photo shows Sims wearing a skimpy floral bikini and a pair of black sunglasses while she toasts the camera with a refreshing margarita with lime in her hand. It sounds like a carefree holiday is exactly what she needed this week with her cute caption, “When the only task of the day is to pick a cocktail.” She’s not just rocking a bikini on her Mexico adventures, she also showed off some of her stunning sundresses — from a flirty boho beach coverup to a sexy lacy white minidress.

At 48 years old, the actress is looking strong and fit, but she’s admitted in the past that “this does not come naturally.” She is someone who has to have a healthy routine to make it all work for her. “I have to work out 60 to 90 minutes at least five days a week and stick to a high-fiber, low-calorie eating plan,” she told Shape magazine. She tries (as a busy mom of three, tries is the key word) to stick to her regimen which involves “elliptical or the treadmill” and if she has a workout buddy, they head to “spinning, boxing, [or] yoga” class.

Molly Sims Molly Sims/Instagram

And believe it or not, Sims is taking the time to work out while she’s on her sunny holiday. She made sure to snap a picture in the resort gym surrounded by weights. That’s dedication — and it’s also why those bikini images are a total heat score.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.