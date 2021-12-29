Alex Rodriguez Shared a Tribute to a Very Special Woman in His Life 8 Months After Jennifer Lopez Split

2021 wasn’t exactly a banner year for Alex Rodriguez. The former pro baseball player’s year started with rumors that he and former fiancée Jennifer Lopez were heading for a split, only for the pair to officially call it quits in April. Since then, however, Rodriguez has taken stock of the important people in his life, including his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The former New York Yankees star took to Instagram to wish Scurtis a happy birthday, proving that the former couple and co-parents are on good terms once again.

Rodriguez’s carousel post featured a number of photos of Scurtis, including images with the couple’s daughters — Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13 — a photo from Scurtis’ wedding to Angel Nicolas, and so many more. But it was Rodriguez’s touching message that really showed how far the two have come to be supportive former spouses. “Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life,” Rodriguez began the caption to his post.

“Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!” Rodriguez called Scurtis a “wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters,” and noted how she “always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become.”

The former baseball player also observed how “lucky” he is co-parenting with Scurtis. “With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that.”

By all accounts, it really looks like Rodriguez and Scurtis are on great terms these days — but that wasn’t always the case. The former couple went through a very messy divorce in the public eye, and endured reports of infidelity during their marriage. After their divorce, the two also had some disputes over child support, but in recent years, it seems the legal squabbles and tabloid fodder has been put behind them. We always love seeing former couples co-parent and support one another, and it really seems like Rodriguez is prioritizing how much he celebrates his ex-wife and co-parent.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.

