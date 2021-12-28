Amy Schumer’s New Candid Photos May Make You Think Twice Before Getting Facial Fillers

With so many A-list celebrities speaking up about ageism, and society not allowing them to age gracefully, it’s no surprise that cosmetic fillers are now entering the conversation. Amy Schumer revealed that not only did she get the dermatological procedure, she also hated it so much that she had it removed.

She shared her facial procedure about getting the fillers dissolved on her Instagram page as her cheeks were slathered with white numbing cream. The comedian joked that she looked like a Disney villain, “tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.” She also tagged her dermatologist, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo DNP, APRN, FNP-C, who added her medical expertise to the situation in a repost of Schumer’s photo.

“Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important! @amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it,” wrote Schumer’s new doctor. “Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!”

Dr. LoGerfo made sure to point out that she wasn’t the injector who did the original procedure while also reminding everyone that there are benefits to filler (if you decide it’s right for you). Cosmetic enhancements are such a personal decision, but it’s also vital that celebs speak up when things go wrong. There should be no shame in getting them, nor should anyone be criticized for wearing their wrinkles proudly, but it looks like Schumer knows that filler isn’t the right thing for her (for now).

