Halle Berry’s Seaside Nap in Her Birthday Suit Is the Only Vacation Vibe We Need

Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December.

The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the crystal blue waters as she mischievously glanced at the camera. She doesn’t reveal where she is vacationing, but it looks like she’s staying in one of the overwater bungalows often seen in locations like Fiji or the Maldives — and it looks absolutely heavenly. She captioned the photo, “vacay drip…”

Berry is likely on vacation with boyfriend Van Hunt, whom she shared a cute Christmas message with as they both peeked their heads out the front door. She wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas from our home to yours!” Their love has been going strong for over a year now after officially confirming their relationship in September 2020. She’s admitted to have fallen madly in love with the singer and that the road to find the partnership of her dreams has a been a long one. “Sometimes you have to wait for things in life,” she told Extra. “I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.”

It looks like that bond has grown even stronger over the last year as he’s accompanied her to the Oscars and supported her directorial debut with the film, Bruised. It’s no wonder Berry has a seductive smile on her face in every photo, she has Hunt by her side (and taking those sexy photos).

