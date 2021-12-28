Nicole Kidman’s Depression After Her Tom Cruise Divorce Has a Surprising Connection to Khloé Kardashian

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her mental health struggles amid her very public divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2001. It’s not often that the actress talks about her ex-husband and her poignant words remind us of someone else who is going through something similar: Khloé Kardashian. While the reasons for both women’s splits from their significant others were much different, the emotional wounds still have the same impact.

Speaking with This Cultural Life on BBC Radio 4, via Express, Kidman shared what it was like to film the role of Virginia Woolf in The Hours in the midst of her breakup — it wasn’t an easy time. “I think I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body,” she revealed. That feeling of displacement also rang true for Kardashian, who recently talked about that same issue after the People’s Choice Awards, where she was accused of having an “‘I don’t care’ sorta look” while watching Halle Berry accept her award in the wake of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby mama drama.

Khloé Kardashian holds her head high with her appearance at the People's Choice Awards. https://t.co/HOSC63m1Tt — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 8, 2021

The Good American founder responded to the critical tweet with something eerily similar to what Kidman had to say. “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression,” she wrote apologetically. “Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Both women talk about feeling outside of their bodies, just going through the motions of life because of their mental health struggles. Kidman believes it allowed her to become an “open vessel” in portraying Woolf’s mental health problems on-screen in an authentic way (and it won her an Oscar). She had a creative outlet to funnel those emotions, but at the same time, both women’s dialogue of how they felt only helps further the mental health conversation. It also shows that there are more similarities than we think between a reality star and an A-lister, depression doesn’t discriminate — and that’s why their frank honesty matters to everyone.

