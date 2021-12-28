Oprah Winfrey Had Zero Qualms Uninviting Gayle King From Her Home For Not Following COVID Protocol

It doesn’t matter if you are Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, you have to follow “The Policy” when it comes to the media mogul’s COVID safety protocols. Gayle King found herself a little late to the Christmas festivities at Oprah’s Montecito, California house because she hadn’t completed all of her quarantine steps before being invited over.

Oprah threw a spectacular welcome for King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, husband Virgil Miller and their three-month-old son Luca, but her BFF was nowhere to be found. The talk show host informed her followers as to King’s whereabouts. “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it,” she advised her fans. “We missed his grandma @gayleking but she’ll join us once she completes the policy!” There is no leeway when it comes to “The Policy” even for King.

The good news is that the CBS This Morning anchor completed her quarantine in time for Christmas and was able to spend her first holiday as a grandmother with baby Luca. But King noted that her longtime friend wasn’t budging on any of the rules for her. “Followed all the protocols.. test results in! so cleared to join the group… so happy! @oprah “ain’t” playing with COVID takes no chances we all appreciate that,” she wrote.

Luca looked very loved up over the Christmas holiday with King, Oprah and mom and dad taking turns snuggling with the infant. He has a lot of people looking out for him, especially Oprah, who wasn’t taking a chance on bringing COVID into the house — even if that meant leaving her BFF off the invite list.

