Julia Roberts Had a Seriously Stunning Beach Day in This Eye-Catching Hot Pink Swimsuit

Julia Roberts took full advantage of the warm weather in Sydney, Australia on Christmas Eve by spending the day at the beach — and the hot pink look she served up was smokin’ hot. The actress, who is Down Under while filming Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, enjoyed the surf with husband Danny Moder and her three kids, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 14.

The 54-year-old actress was a total show-stopper in her neon one-piece swimsuit that showed off her fit legs and toned arms. (See the photos HERE.) She and Moder, who looked quite buff in his brown swim trunks, spent quality time together on the beach by taking a walk and sweetly embracing along the sand. Roberts smartly covered up from the sun with a blue paisley dress and a baseball cap to keep those bright rays away while Moder capped his head and sported a long-sleeved purple shirt — even celebs have to be careful in the hot sun.

If you are wondering how Roberts keeps up with her stunning figure… well, she is like a lot of us and admitted to The Independent, “I don’t love exercise.” But she does love the after-effects, adding, “Accomplishment, clarity, energy, strength, joy… these are all things I give myself through working out, and I can feel it in everything I do.” And like other A-list stars who are now over 50, she’s embracing the wisdom that this decade provides her.

“Getting older to me is nice,” she said enthusiastically. “You are released from certain concepts.” While Roberts isn’t one to always demand the spotlight, she peeks in and out when she has a project to promote and her return is always welcome. So we can’t wait to see Roberts and Clooney up there on the big screen and proving life over 50 looks pretty darn good.

