Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Took This Major Step in Their Relationship That They Kept Secret From Fans

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been sitting on a secret since June 2020 — they bought a home together in Los Angeles. And like any good Property Brothers host would do; the couple is in the process of major renovations.

The HGTV star revealed the news in the latest edition of Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine, where Scott posted an emotional look into how they made this big life step together. “Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J,” he wrote. “We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives.” But the TV personality wasn’t necessarily sold on living in Los Angeles.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott reminded the world how their love is doing two years later.https://t.co/usE6RGBYgS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 19, 2021

“What I found out very early on is that Zooey loves Los Angeles. Like, love-loves it. She’s a native Angeleno, her parents still live in her childhood home, the whole deal,” Scott continued. “I recall thinking, ‘Okay, okay… give me the sales pitch,’ skeptically, not thinking of myself as an ‘L.A. guy.'” He explained that she gave him a personal tour of “the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends” and that is how he found himself “in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too.”

But the thing that sold them on their 1938 Georgian-style home, designed by architect Gerard Colcord, was the reaction from Deschanel’s kids, son Charlie Wolf, 4, and daughter, Elsie Otter, 5, from her marriage to Jacob Pechenik. Scott shared that the children dubbed it “the Park House” because of “its lush lawn and massive California sycamores.” He found the place “magical” and said that’s how they decided that this property was home sweet home.

