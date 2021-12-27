Heidi Klum Gets Cheeky With Husband Tom Kaulitz in Flirtatious Nude Holiday Photos

It’s not the holidays without Heidi Klum getting a little bit cheeky with all of her followers — and she certainly delivered! The supermodel shared a series of flirtatious butt-baring photos on her Instagram account that hints at a very romantic Christmas for her and husband Tom Kaulitz.

The first photo has Klum draped in a huge comforter that cascades down the staircase. As she drags it back upstairs with her, she shows off a bit of side boob and her curvaceous bottom. Her naughty caption adds to the tease, “Let’s go back to bed.” We are not sure she got there since it looks like her Irish wolfhound Anton jumped in to steal a kiss from the America’s Got Talent judge. The big dog wasn’t the only one to lock lips with the supermodel — Kaulitz also took a moment to kiss his wife under the mistletoe.

She also spent quality time with her four kids, Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 15 and Lou, 12, from her marriage to Seal. They all gathered around the Christmas tree with monogrammed Santa hats with Johan and Henry hiding behind wrapped presents. Lou also maintained her privacy by keeping her back to the camera and Leni looked up to the tree in a profile shot. That’s probably the best mom could get since her teens probably wanted photo approval.

Klum is always known for doing up the holidays big, especially Halloween, but she certainly leaned into Christmas by reviving her 2006 single, “Wonderland.” Besides doing a new music video, she also had her fans engage in a dance challenge. So it looks like her 2021 Christmas was a success with a hint of flirtatious fun.

