Dolly Parton’s Festive Photos Feature This Adorable, Rarely Seen Member of the Family

It’s funny: legendary singer Dolly Parton isn’t afraid to post a stunning selfie or two, but we rarely get photos of her husband. This time, she showed another member of the family that we rarely see ― her darling pup Billy the Kid.

On Dec 24, Parton posted a gorgeous photo of her and her pooch with the caption, “Merry Christmas Eve from Billy The Kid and I to y’all and your furry friends! @btkthefrenchie.” The photo shows Parton in the most festive ensemble ever, that even Mrs. Claus would fawn over, and she’s hugging her beloved French Bulldog Billy the Kid.

While Billy has his own Instagram account, he rarely makes appearances on Parton’s main Instagram account. But seeing his adorable face and Parton’s ever-so-festive photos was the early gift we needed this holiday season.

And if you want to see more of Billy the Kid, check out his personal account called @btkthefrenchie on Instagram, where Parton posts the sweetest snapshots of the growing puppy.

Parton and her husband of over 50 years Carl Dean never had children, but their dogs are little, heaven-sent babies to them.

In a previous interview published in Dolly On Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, per Smooth Radio, Parton said one of her dogs named Popeye saved her life. “I was sitting upstairs in my bedroom one afternoon when I noticed in the nightstand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars. I looked at it [for] a long time. Then, just as I picked it up, just to hold it and look at it for a moment, our little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs.”

She added, “The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality. I suddenly froze. I put the gun down. Then I prayed… I kinda believe Popeye was a spiritual messenger from God.”

We both love her connection to her pups, and these amazing Christmas photos we didn’t know we needed so much.

