Demi Moore & Daughter Scout Willis Have Us Seeing Double in This Winter-Themed Selfie

Whether it’s a bare-faced selfie or a sneak peek at a gorgeous gown, Demi Moore’s Instagram posts never fail to amaze. And this new selfie with daughter Scout Willis has us seeing double, especially since they’re both so photogenic and know their selfie angles.

On Dec 24, Moore posted not only a stylish photo of her in a winter wonderland (with an adorable purse dog) but posted another selfie with her daughter Scout Willis. She posted the photos with the caption, “Walking in a winter wonderland.”

Now in the selfie, Willis is showing off her iconic “smeyes” look, where she smiles with her eyes while rocking straight hair and a leopard jacket. Now mama Moore showed off her pearly white smile while showing off an almost all gray and black ensemble, topped with sunglasses and a black beanie.

Proud mama Moore shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer Glenn, 33, Scout LaRue, 30, and Tallulah Belle, 27. While Rumer and Tallulah have followed their parent’s footsteps with acting, Scout has taken on a more musical approach.

In Oct 2021, Scout released her first official song and music video called “Love Without Possession,” ahead of her upcoming album ― and Moore wasted no time showing her support with a touching Instagram tribute.

Moore has been open about her struggles in her life, along with her daughters ― but we’re delighted to see that she and Scout are besties through it all.

