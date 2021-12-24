Jeff Bezos’ Love Burns Brightly for Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in Steamy St. Barts Photos

If there were any questions as to how Jeff Bezos’ relationship with Lauren Sanchez is going, their latest vacation photos from the island of St. Barts should give a solid answer. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a hike through the beautiful mountains on the Caribbean island.

The couple dressed casually for a day of fitness with Bezos in a black t-shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses, and zebra print shorts. (See the photos HERE.) Sanchez chose a black crop top and shorts with a white sweatshirt tied around her waist and a baseball hat. But it wasn’t their fashions that were drawing attention — it was their PDA along the trail for all eyes, including the paparazzi, to see.

Jeff Bezos is living large in Maui. https://t.co/TyHXPkoD50 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 2, 2021

From holding hands to making out on top of the mountain (and a butt grab from Sanchez), these two are still in their steamy honeymoon phase. But the photos shouldn’t come as any surprise because it was their 2018 smoldering texts that were leaked to the press that revealed their illicit affair while Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott, and Sanchez was married to Patrick Whitesell. “I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you,” the Amazon founder allegedly wrote, per the National Enquirer.

Since then, they both divorced their spouses, they’ve made long-term plans together, including purchasing a $78-million estate in Maui. So it looks like it is full speed ahead for Bezos and Sanchez because nothing is going to stop their burning love this holiday season.

