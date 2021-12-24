How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Stepped In Amid Concerns About Son Jaden’s Unhealthy Weight

Jaden Smith showed up at Red Table Talk on Wednesday to talk about an issue that doesn’t always get discussed when it comes to men’s health — eating issues. The topic came up during a conversation about gut health, but the 23-year-old actor was open about what he thought his body looked like, which was much different from what his family saw.

“When I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” he explained as the video showed clips of him looking much thinner. “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.” He revealed that ever since his family, including parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, had an intervention with him, he’s worked hard to get himself to a healthier weight through the assistance of his doctor.

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden shared. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, 10 pounds heavier now at this point.” Jada agreed that it took him some time to “figure it out” when it came to maintaining his stronger body.

That’s a marked shift from the concerns his parents raised several years ago when Jada said her son was “wasting away” on a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk. “Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” she noted. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Dad was concerned because Jaden’s physical appearance changed dramatically with “dark circles under his eyes” and “a little grayness to his skin.” Will added, “We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now.”

For Jaden, having the medical guidance to get to that place is important, but talking about his struggles is even more crucial because it will probably help another young person seek the help they need.

