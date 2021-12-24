Oprah Threw The Most Stunning Party to Meet BFF Gayle King’s First Grandchild

Oprah Winfrey never messes around when throwing a party, but she went over the top to welcome BFF Gayle King’s first grandchild, Luca, to her house. King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, arrived to great fanfare with a rousing rendition of The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life” — and it was the sweetest welcome ever.

Luca, who is now three months old, wasn’t sure what to make of the rousing festivities for his arrival, but Oprah, boyfriend Stedman Graham and their loved ones gathered in his honor. The video, shared by the media mogul, shows the front doorway of her gorgeous Montecito home decorated with white, blue and gold balloon bouquets and a welcome sign. Oprah wanted to rush over to greet the baby, but hesitated and let Bumpus approach them while a laid-back Graham kept a slow groove going in the background.

“I know you’ve been waiting,” Oprah cooed to Luca while holding his tiny hand. “You’ve been waiting to see me. I’ve been waiting to see you.” She then gently kissed his hand in total adoration — we just know that she will spoil Luca just like King does. Luca’s grandmother was nowhere in sight — and for a very good reason, which Oprah reminded her followers about in the caption.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it “The Policy” cause I’m that serious about it,” she advised her fans. “We missed his grandma @gayleking but she’ll join us once she completes the policy!” Yes, even her BFF had to adhere to the Oprah rules to attend the holiday party at her estate. As we said, Oprah never messes around with her celebrations — even in a pandemic.

