Halle Berry Can Rule Over Us Any Day in This Smoldering Cleopatra Look Showing Off Her Figure

Don’t worry, we aren’t doing Halloween in December, Halle Berry is dressed as Cleopatra for a hilarious series of commercials for Caesars Sportsbook with comedian JB Smoove. Despite the comedic nature of the ads, Berry looks stunning in all of her golden glory as the Egyptian queen.

She shared an image from the set of her and Smoove, dressed as Caesar, looking very regal. Her shimmering gold dress plunges down to her décolletage while the thigh-high slit shows off her gorgeous legs. It looks like the wardrobe was custom-made for her body because it fits like a glove. The comedian sits beside her in his green and gold outfit with glasses and a crown to match — the duo makes quite a royal pair.

The highlight in the batch of commercials is an ad titled, “Our Cleo Has Arrived!” Berry is the center of attention — and it’s pretty clear who rules the roost. Caesar might want a romantic night of “tacos and chill,” but Cleopatra was having none of his nonsense. She made him get all decked out for an awards show and she wrote his acceptance speech, reminding him, “And don’t improvise.”

Berry’s comedic skills are so sharp and on-point that it’s time she finds the right script to show off her humorous talents. She loves to sink her teeth into a good drama like Bruised, but she’s proving that she’s capable of doing any film genre. Maybe there’s a place for Cleo and Caesar on the big screen because she and Smoove have quite a bit of chemistry — even though we know who rules the roost.

