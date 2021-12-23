Kate Winslet’s Emotional Update on Leonardo DiCaprio Is Proof of How These Two Lean on Each Other

If there’s one thing fans can take away from the movie Titanic is that it established a lifelong friendship between stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film came out 24 years ago, but there are certain experiences on that arduous (and very long) shoot and their global fame that bonded them in ways only the two of them understand.

Winslet revealed how tough the last two years of the pandemic have been because she wasn’t able to see DiCaprio in person. When she recently caught up with him in Los Angeles for the first time in ages, she admitted to The Guardian, “I couldn’t stop crying.” Not being able to see her BFF made her realize on a deep level how important his friendship is to her. “I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup,” she added. “We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid.”

And while this may sound shocking to hear, Winslet swears that they have always friend-zoned each other, even during filming. “It was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young. And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other!” she told U.K. TV host Lorraine Kelly in 2017. Maybe that is why their friendship runs so deep — without those romantic feelings getting in the way, they’ve been able to maintain a familial relationship for decades.

So while Jack and Rose didn’t have their happy ending, it looks like Winslet and DiCaprio do. “He’s my friend, my really close friend,” she summed up to The Guardian. “We’re bonded for life.”

