Bruce Willis’ Younger Daughters Are Little Ski Champions Already in These New Family Photos

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis are on holiday break and having a blast sharing their love of winter sports with their two girls, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7. Their daughters hit the slopes and experienced a rite of passage for any family who enjoys mountain life: ski school.

Emma shared her “proud parent post” on her Instagram page with the kids dressed in their adorable ski fashions — Mabel in purple ski pants and Evelyn sporting red ski pants to keep dry from the snow (even though it looks like they are total ski pros). The first photo shows a happy dad standing next to Mabel with the sunny slopes creating a gorgeous backdrop. There’s also a short video clip of Mabel inching her way to Bruce on her skis to envelope him in a big bear hug. And the final photo has mom and dad sandwiching their girls for a sweet family photo with the ski lodge behind them. Those little ski champs will be going down black diamond slopes in no time!

Bruce is an expert when it comes to raising daughters, he’s also father of three adult children from his marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 27. And he has one major bit of parenting advice that works for anyone — and it’s about listening. “Sometimes I have to resist the urge to speak. I learned it from dealing with my kids. That’s my number one rule,” he explained to the Independent. “It applies in life. But it’s more about being a father. I’d rather hear what they have to say. You learn more by listening. And this stuff is just a matter of not equating drama with actions that will help them. Teach them to shun drama.”

But he’s not always such a stern dad, the Die Hard star is also there to “make them laugh.” He added, “You gotta do the drool-take, gotta make them see that goofiness is still safe. You have to make them laugh at you.” That strategy seems to work great for Bruce since he has a great relationship with his big and little kids, who are all making him one proud papa.

