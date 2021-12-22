Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Ava & Deacon Phillippe Starstruck From Meeting Beyoncé

Move over, Reese Witherspoon, your kids find another A-lister to be much cooler! Her oldest children, Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18, from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, are becoming quite the social media influencers that even Beyoncé came calling for them to model in her Ivy Park holiday campaign. But don’t worry, Witherspoon is a very proud mama.

“They got called to be in Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park campaign and they got to go and work together,” she gushed on The Drew Barrymore Show. “They had the best time.” Ava and Deacon were joined by Beyoncé at the photoshoot and Witherspoon revealed that the pop star “was so sweet to them.” She added, “They go to be on set with her and her kids. And of course, she’s just the loveliest most creative human too.”

And even Hollywood kids get starstruck sometimes, even though their mom is an A-list Oscar winner. “They were just blown away. They nearly passed out. They were so excited,” Witherspoon revealed. It’s been a big year for Ava, who has seen major campaigns come her way, including Pat McGrath Labs and Hally Hair Color. Mom is still keeping a watchful eye on her adult children because she knows how tumultuous the entertainment industry can be.

“She did want to make sure that I was going to be safe and that everything was accounted for and that I was going to be treated as well as possible,” Ava explained to People about her mom’s cautiousness in flying to New York for her Pat McGrath gig. “And I felt good about it. And I checked all those boxes and she said, ‘Go have fun.'” Even though Witherspoon has a busy career of her own, it looks like she’s going to have to make room for the two rising superstars in her family.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.