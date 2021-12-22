Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Holly Reveals One-Year Sobriety Journey After She ‘Learned the Hard Way’ With Alcohol

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly shared a very personal detail on her Instagram page on Tuesday: she was celebrating her one-year sobriety anniversary. The 21-year-old gave insight on what made her come to the conclusion that alcohol wasn’t working in her life.

“Today marks one year without alcohol. That is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would have been through half of what I have,” she revealed in her post. “I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health — which for me, comes first.”

A year ago, the podcast host was at her “lowest” and admitted that although she was “scared,” she decided “to take control” of her life. Holly removed alcohol from her life “for now,” saying she’s not sure yet if it’s a permanent decision, but “living without alcohol has helped [her] feel and more present both mentally and physically.” She’s been guided by her “learning experience” that “alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all” Holly continued, “And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way.”

The social media influencer isn’t tackling this milestone alone — she has the support of her family, including her chef dad who wrote in the comments., “What an incredible young lady and words can’t explain how proud you make me feel. Love you so much, dad.” Her 19-year-old sister Tilly also added, “So proud of you.” Holly doesn’t know what her future relationship with alcohol will look like, but she’s going “to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.”

