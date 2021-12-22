Paris Hilton’s Mom Kathy Reveals That Her Daughter’s Wedding Almost Didn’t Happen

Paris Hilton has found her happily ever after with husband Carter Reum, but mom Kathy Hilton is spilling the details about how the wedding almost didn’t happen. The Nov. 11 ceremony went on without a hitch, but it was the bride herself who had a few hesitations.

Viewers, who are watching the family’s Paris In Love reality show, know that Paris wasn’t holding up her end of the bargain in planning the wedding, especially when it came to that very important guest list. “It was very hard to get the list from Paris,” Kathy told Hollywood Life. “It was like — ‘Paris, I need your list. Is there a secret? What’s happening here?” There was definitely a mental block occurring and Kathy explained that you can’t “force somebody to do something.” Mom “felt like maybe this is it with her” and that her daughter might call off the wedding to Reum altogether.

Fans of the show will get to see how the whole thing plays out (spoiler alert: she gets married), but there was a specific reason behind Paris’ “cold feet.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star enjoyed every minute of the process (minus Paris’ one meltdown) even though she described it as a “full-time job” to E! News’ Daily Pop.

“I’m in it a lot more than I planned on being in it. I’m exhausted,” Kathy laughed. “I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you’d see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things.” But mom did her job very well and now, her oldest daughter is a happily married woman.

