Paulina Porizkova Had The Perfect Response to a Troll’s Comment About Her ‘Nude Photos’

Paulina Porizkova has never been averse to baring it all. Over the course of the past year, the longtime model has seriously shown what it means for someone to celebrate and love their body at any age, and she’s combatted ageism not only with the images she shares on social media, but also with her words. After receiving some hate in a recent comment to one of her posts, Porizkova fired back with one of her best responses yet.

In a recent Instagram post, Porizkova shared a screenshot of one hater’s comment, who clearly took issue with one of the model’s latest sexy snaps. You can see the comment and Porizkova’s response here. “You just need constant stroking, don’t you? There’s something wrong with that,” the comment read. “Maybe you need therapy instead of sexually suggestive/ nude photos out in the public sphere.” Once Porizkova saw the message, she fired back with total confidence, and even raised some thought-provoking questions.

“I wonder if she posts this to all Instagramers in bikinis and revealing body shots? It must take an awful lot of her time,” Porizkova quipped in the caption to her response. “Or is it that I dare to celebrate my older body? That I’m not ashamed and will not be shamed into societal compliance of being invisible as a woman of a certain age?” she concluded the caption.

Porizkova received a lot of love from fans in the comment section to her post, but this isn’t anything new from the social media maven. As long as Porizkova has been celebrating her body and age, she’s been silencing haters who question her posts. Through it all, she’s remained as vulnerable as ever with her refreshing perspective. Porizkova’s rarely been deterred no matter what gets thrown her way, and one comment isn’t going to stop her from showing the world how much she loves herself and her body at any age.

