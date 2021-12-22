Meghan Markle Might Get Dragged Into Prince Andrew Lawsuit Just For Being American

Can you imagine being dragged into your brother-in-law’s legal mess solely because you’re American? That might soon be a reality for Meghan Markle as Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies seeks to bring in as many people close to Prince Andrew as possible in his Jeffrey Epstein civil suit.

Boies explained to The Daily Beast why they might bring Meghan in over some of the other royal family members. He’s looking for “important knowledge” and insight into Andrew’s personality, and they know that she is someone they can “count on to tell the truth.” But there is also something unique about the Duchess of Sussex that doesn’t pertain to anyone else associated with the palace: she’s American.

The Royal family feud might be coming to an end as Prince Harry reportedly tries to mend his relationship with his father. https://t.co/0w7Gg4u9vw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 16, 2021

If she is deposed in the case, she is obligated as a U.S. citizen to honor the subpoena, otherwise, she would be found in contempt of court. Prince Harry is also a consideration for a deposition because “he is in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. courts.” Boies noted that they would pick either Harry or Meghan for questioning, but not both of them because they have limited depositions.

While it seems peculiar that Meghan would be ahead of Harry on the lawyer’s list since she’s only known Andrew for a few years, the fact that she is American makes it a lot easier for Boies to subpoena her. Anyone from the Duke of Sussex to Sarah Ferguson (who is also on his list) is a more “complex” situation because they have to involve the British courts to make it happen. The one person who cannot wiggle out of this case is Prince Andrew. The royal’s lawyers have a motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4, 2022, but if that is struck down by the judge, he will have to face the sexual assault and rape claims made by Giuffre that he’s tried to dodge for decades.

