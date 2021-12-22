Jenna Dewan Explained Why She & Fiancé Steve Kazee Aren’t Rushing Their Wedding Just Yet

Sometimes you have to hit pause on making plans, and during this uncertain time that couldn’t be more true. Even actress and dancer Jenna Dewan explained that she and fiancé Steve Kazee aren’t in any hurry to walk down the aisle for their wedding. But Dewan’s reason for her wedding’s postponement surely resonates for a lot of people in the same situation.

The Step Up star stopped by E! News’ Daily Pop recently to give an update on her impending nuptials following a birthday trip with Kazee. Dewan explained that she and Kazee have “kind of paused” their wedding planning, adding that it’s mainly “in the sense of, ‘Here we are again!’ you know?” The couple — who share 1-year-old son Callum along with Dewan’s 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum — have considered a lot of different scenarios. But when it comes down to it, they’re prioritizing the health and safety of their loved ones.

“Can we gather, how safe is it?” Dewan asked, referencing the questions she and Kazee have considered. While the couple have contemplated those questions amid the Omicron variant and subsequent spike in COVID-19 cases, Dewan and her fiancé know it’s best to return to wedding planning when circumstances change for the better. “So we’re going to take our time, we’re not rushing and we’re going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there.”

Dewan is definitely not alone when it comes to shifting the timeline of her wedding, or any particular plans. But Dewan has a great attitude about moving forward. “I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it’s small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment,” she explained. “It is what it is…We’ll get there when we get there.”

