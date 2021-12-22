Kim Kardashian’s Reported Reaction to Kanye West’s Attempts to Win Her Back Prove She’s Taking the High Road

It seems like things are at a standstill in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ongoing divorce. Although the SKIMS mogul recently made it very clear she’s ready to move forward with the dissolution of their marriage, the Donda rapper is still making overtures to win Kardashian back. But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s reported reaction to West’s attempts to get back together proves she still has a lot of respect for the rapper.

“Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him,” a source close to Kardashian shared with Us Weekly. Despite the amicable feelings Kardashian still has for her estranged husband, the source did reiterate how she was “surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together.” Kardashian filed for divorce roughly 10 months ago, in February 2021.

But there have been a lot of signs that, despite divorce proceedings being stalled, Kardashian still holds West in high esteem, and in a special place in her life. Kardashian showed a lot of support for West when she attended his Donda listening party — even seemingly donning her wedding gown during one of the rapper’s performances. She also gave the artist and fashion mogul a shout-out during her Fashion Icon Award acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards.

Though Kardashian clearly still has a lot of love for her former husband, it’s also clear she’s ready to move forward with this next chapter of her life. For the past two months, Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson and reportedly just met the Saturday Night Live star’s mom. Plus, she still has goals to meet when it comes to her burgeoning law career, not to mention she’s parenting four young children. West has been and will always be a very important person in Kardashian’s life, and while his attempts to win her back have reportedly surprised the social media maven, it’s clear she still wants to make this transition happen.

