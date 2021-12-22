Mariah Carey Has No Problem With Her Diva Label Since She’s Worn It For ‘So Long’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey is undoubtedly the Queen of Christmas at this time of year — you can’t walk anywhere without her signature holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” playing in every mall and dentist’s office. Now that it’s been certified platinum, meaning 10 million in sales and streaming in the United States, it seems that the 52-year-old music star has well-earned her diva status.

But hold up, some of her fans might think that’s a derogatory term, but for Carey, it means not much of anything to her anymore. “I’ve been seen as a diva for so long, and that’s not a problem,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Who cares?” She’s too busy selling records and producing Apple TV + holiday specials to even be bothered by the word. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t lean into her super-elite music industry status every once in a while.

That means reminding her followers that having a glam squad keeping her looking like the Mariah Carey they know and love isn’t a walk in the park. “Getting dressed up is often quite painful,” she explained. “I don’t think that people who have never done it, whatever the gender, will understand or could understand.… It’s really freaking hard. It’s not easy, darling.”

And let’s remember she’s earned her diva title. Carey holds three Guinness Book world records for her Christmas classic, she has a New York Times bestselling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and she’s the first recording artist in history to have her first five singles hit the No.1 spot on the Hot 100 — those are some impressive statistics. So while Carey might be totally unbothered about being called a diva, everyone should remember it’s a badge of honor for the Queen of Christmas.

