Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.

She won’t be a full-time cast member, but she’s joining as a “friend of” the Bravo TV housewives, according to E! News. That means Zampino will be popping in and out over the season to add a little spice to some of the scenes. It will be fascinating to see how much the Smith family comes up over the season as the skincare entrepreneur remains close to her ex and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, since they share son Trey Smith, 29.

.@jadapsmith wore a stunning red dress to the #Matrix premiere with her son, Jaden, as her plus one. https://t.co/8IsCyvztih — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 20, 2021

While Pinkett Smith calls her relationship with Zampino “a real sisterhood” now, it took two decades to reach that peaceful place. “I would say another challenge was smoothing out my thoughts around, you know, the relationship with Sheree and I. That was a real process,” Pinkett Smith revealed on her 50th birthday episode of Red Table Talk. “When I think about our relationship now, there’s a real sisterhood there, but it took 20 some years.”

The timing is curious given that Will has seemingly spilled everything about his family’s life, so if fans want more — it’s probably coming in some form of drama on the reality show. And for Zampino it’s a tryout to become a series regular on the show if she brings lots of juicy storylines with her, which is probably what Bravo TV is hoping for (a little A-list family spectacle). We doubt any of this would ruffle the Smiths’ feathers, though, they have weathered through plenty of entanglements over the years.

Before you go, click here to see the best reality TV shows on right now.