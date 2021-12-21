Reese Witherspoon’s Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Reveals ‘Special’ Advice She Received From Mom

Ava Phillippe has spent her entire young life in the spotlight, thanks to her very famous parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. But her lookalike mom taught her some lessons that have served her well in both her personal and professional life that she takes to heart.

Now that the 22-year-old is trying to develop her own career in the public eye as a model and influencer, Ava shared with E!’s Daily Pop the “special piece of advice” she carries with her as she launches into adulthood. Witherspoon advised her daughter, “Pretty is as pretty does.” That might sound like an old-fashioned phrase, but Ava explained why it’s a crucial to remember.

“As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way that you treat other people—and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is,” she shared. That sounds like some pretty wise words for Ava to follow — and it definitely harkens back to Witherspoon’s strict Southern upbringing. Those lessons include being “conscious” of what she posts on social media because she understands that her privilege brings more scrutiny and she wants to be a role model to the next generation.

So that means asking herself a series of questions before she hits that “share” button on Instagram: “What is that going to mean to somebody else, what does it mean to me? Is this helpful? Is it important? Is it charitable? Is it something I want the world to see from me?” So Ava is working hard to prove that she’s more than Ryan’s daughter or her mother’s mini-me — she’s trying to add something meaningful to the career opportunities presented to her.

