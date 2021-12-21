Brooke Shields’ Latest Photoshoot Has Her Lounging In Bed In Sultry Lace Bodysuit

Brooke Shields isn’t resting for the holidays just yet — she’s still at work and shooting a new layout for The Times of London Magazine this week. She gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look and the photos are going to be steamy.

She shared several images on her Instagram account that showed her lounging on a comfy bed at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. The 56-year-old actress wore a black lace bodysuit that hugged all of her curves with tousled hair and smoky eye makeup. She captioned the sultry photo, “All dressed up with nowhere to go… bts.”

Shields has been enjoying the second stage of her career after ushering her oldest daughter, Rowan Henchy, 18, off to college earlier this year. She explained to Willie Geist on the Sunday Sitdown how she feels like she’s “just beginning” at this season of life. “I feel stronger, I feel sexier,” Shields said. “Why aren’t we allowed to be sexy in our fifties?… I thought ‘God, why can’t we be celebrated for what our next chapter is?’ The women that I know, they’re self-sufficient. They’re not looking to be saved by anybody, and they sort of say, like, ‘Well, God, what’s next? This can’t be it. I’m not done.'”

The Castle for Christmas star wants to give other women over 50 hope that there is so much to look forward to in middle age. By sharing her story, she wants to inspire other women to embrace life and realize there is so much more ahead to look forward to.

