How To Stream Encanto — Enjoy Disney’s Latest Animated Film at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, we wouldn’t blame you if you were feeling a bit tapped out after watching Christmas movie after Christmas movie. You might be ready to take a break from the standard holiday fare for a little something different. Fortunately, Disney has the answer, and it arrives just in time for Christmas. You can stream Disney’s new film Encanto this Christmas Eve, but it’s exclusive to only one streamer.

Encanto hit theaters back on Thanksgiving. But now, the animated movie is on its way to streaming. The magical film features timeless messages — like bravely standing up for what’s right, the importance of family, and how anyone can make a difference. The movie’s already earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. But before we dive into how you can stream the movie this Christmas, let’s break down what Disney’s latest gem is all about.

What is Encanto about?

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, an incredible family full of unique powers who lives in a magical house in a village near the Colombian mountains called Encanto. Because of Encanto, each member of the family wields special abilities beyond imagination. But when the family’s magic is in danger, Mirabel — the only ordinary family member — realizes that she might be her loved ones’ best hope for saving the magic.

The movie is directed by Jared Bush (Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (who wrote The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez). Encanto also features original songs by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who memorably wrote original songs for Disney’s Moana. Plus, it includes the voice talent of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel.

How to watch Encanto

There’s really only one option when it comes to the best way to watch Encanto. The film drops on Disney+ December 24, just in time for Christmas. Sadly, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial. But the rate at which you’d pay for their monthly plan is definitely worth it. Disney+ is $7.99/ month once you sign up, and features exclusive content from Disney, Marvel, and more. Think of all the new shows and movies you can stream from the comfort of your home! Your kids will definitely thank you, and it’ll feel like the Christmas gift that just keeps on giving.

